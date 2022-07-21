Dibrugarh: The district administration has initiated an inquiry into the incident at Lapetkatta Tea Estate in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh where a 24-year-old woman tea worker was seriously injured.

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu following a meeting with the office-bearers of Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA), Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) and tea garden management on Thursday said that he has ordered a probe into the incident.

A woman tea worker identified as Maina Nayak was critically injured on Tuesday when she accidentally entered the CTC (Crush, tear, curl) machine at the tea factory of Lapetkatta Tea Estate in Dibrugarh.

She was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment where doctors referred her to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Dibrugarh DC Biswajit Pegu said, “Today, a meeting was held with ATTSA, ACMS and garden management regarding the accident case of Maina Nayak. During the meeting, a decision has been taken that a safety officer will be appointed in every tea garden to look into the safety aspect of the workers.”

“The safety officer will be appointed by the garden management. The garden management has decided to provide all medical expenses of Maina Nayak and decided to give a permanent job to one member of Maina Nayak’s family,” Pegu said.

The ATTSA alleged negligence of Lapetkatta Tea Estate management for the incident.

Maina Nayak, working at the Lepetkata tea factory, accidentally entered the dryer machine, and her hair and skin were ripped off.

“We have demand Rs 20 lakh compensation for Maina. The young woman lost her hair after getting stuck at the CTC machine. The management of the tea garden is responsible for the incident because, no protective gear was given to the employees during their work,” ATTSA Dibrugarh district committee secretary Lakhindra Kurmi said.

The students’ body and ACMS submitted memorandums to DC Biswajit Pegu seeking action against the tea garden management.

The incident has sparked tension among the workers of the tea factory.