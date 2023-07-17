Guwahati: Hundreds of women took to the streets of Imphal on Monday to protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

The women, who were members of the Thawai Mirel and Meira Paibis organizations, blocked the NH-2 at Chingamakhong and demanded to meet with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The women were prevented from meeting with the CM by security forces, but they continued to protest, raising slogans and demanding a peaceful resolution to the violence.

They also questioned the government’s handling of the situation, asking how many more lives had to be lost before the state could achieve peace.

The communal violence in Manipur has claimed the lives of over 150 people so far, and the situation remains tense.