GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Dhemaji district of Assam continues to remain grim.

Around 18,000 people in Dhemaji district of Assam still remain affected by the floods.

At least 48 villages in Dhemaji district of Assam are reeling under flood waters.

The flood waters have submerged around 530.07 hectares of cropland in Dhemaji, Assam.

Water levels of several rivers and tributaries of Brahmaputra River in Dhemaji, Assam are rising.

This has resulted in several villages along the river banks getting inundated in flood waters.

Notably, Dhemaji district in Assam has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past couple of days.

The flood water of the Dikari River has submerged several villages including Jamuguri, Siyari, Uluwani, and Tatiguri and affected many villagers.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 30,000 people in six districts of the state continue to remain affected by floods.

The districts of Assam that are affected by the floods are: Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Jorhat, Karimganj, Kamrup and Biswanath sub-division.