DIBRUGARH: A leopard that had strayed out from the forest to the human-inhabited areas was caged successfully at Godapani bridge in Dibrugarh district, Assam on Tuesday.

According to locals, the leopard has been creating terror in the area for last several days.

“The leopard was brought to the forest office and after check-up, the full grown leopard was released into wild,” a forest official said.

He further said, “The local resident of the tea garden complained us about the spotting of the leopard.”

“We have placed a iron cage near the Godapani bridge and today the animal finally came into our trap,” said a forest official.

Man-animal conflict has been rising in the tea gardens of Assam due to frequent venturing of leopard in the tea garden areas.