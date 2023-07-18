Guwahati: After the opposition parties renamed their alliance INDIA, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma changed his removed the word India from his Twitter bio and changed it to Bharat.

Earlier Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for BHARAT”,

A screenshot of his account with India written

This statement was taken as a hint that there might be a plan to change India’s name to Bharat.

However, taking the matter further, Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen changing his bio from “Chief Minister of Assam, India” to “Chief Minister of Assam, BHARAT”.

The change came just after his tweet and responses that pointed out the name India in his bio.

A screenshot after Himanta Biswa Sarma replaced India with Bharat

This tweet from the Assam CM came in response to the opposition parties meeting at Bengaluru on Tuesday (July 18).

However, it needs to be mentioned that even thought the Chief Minister of Assam removed India from his bio, the name India is still displayed on his location bio.

It clearly states “Guwahati, India” on the location bar.

During the meeting of the opposition parties, the Congress-led united progressive alliance (UPA) was renamed as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

With the opposition parties renaming the alliance as INDIA, the BJP might be using the term Bharat to address India.

Referring to India as Bharat seems will be the way forward for the BJP, especially after the opposition parties renamed UPA as INDIA.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the grand old party is not interested in the Prime Minister post.

He said that Congress was neither interested in power nor the post of Prime Minister.

“I am happy that 26 parties are present in Bengaluru to work unitedly. Together, we are in government in 11 states today,” said Kharge.

He added: “They (BJP) are scared that the unity they see here will result in their defeat next year.”

Meanwhile, TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: “This meeting (opposition meet) is good and fruitful. Its outcome will be beneficial for this country.”