GUWAHATI: The three-day tour of an election commission team to the Northeast state of Assam to discuss the delimitation process with stakeholders will begin on Wednesday (July 19).

The trip of the election commission of India (ECI) team will culminate on July 21.

ECI team will discuss suggestions and complaints that have been raised in regards to the draft delimitation proposals with stakeholders in Assam.

The ECI team will engage in discussions with representatives from various political parties and civil society organisations.

Discussions will be held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Assam.

Furthermore, the ECI team will also conduct district-wise consultations with stakeholders with the aim of addressing apprehensions in regards to the proposed changes to the assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state.

After arriving in Assam on July 19, the ECI team will hold consultations with stakeholders over apprehensions to changes in boundaries to constituencies that fall under the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

On July 20, the ECI team will hold discussions with stakeholders from Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon, and Darrang districts of Assam.

On July 21, the RCI team will engage in discussions with parties and organizations from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Golaghat and Majuli.

As many as ten political leaders, belonging to nine opposition parties in Assam, have move the Supreme Court against the delimitation exercise in the state.

The ten opposition leaders from Assam to have filed a petition in the Supreme Court are: Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Assam Jatiya Parishad), Debabrata Saikia (INC), Rokibul Hussain (INC), Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal), Manoranjan Talukdar (CPI(M)), Ghanakanta Chutia (Trinamool Congress), Munin Mahanta (CPI), Diganta Konwar (Anchalik Gana Morcha), Mahendra Bhuyan (Nationalist Congress Party), and Swarna Hazarika (Rashtriya Janata Dal).

The petition challenges the methodology adopted by the election commission in conducting the delimitation exercise in Assam.

It challenges the proposals of the election commission to readjust the boundaries of the 126 assembly and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

The petition also alleges that the ongoing delimitation exercise will benefit the BJP in Assam, while harming poll prospects of other parties.