IMPHAL: At least 30 persons have been arrested for setting on fire the vehicle of inspector general (IG) of Manipur police.

Raids will continue to apprehend more people involved in the said incident, the Manipur police informed.

Hundreds of protestors including women torched the vehicle allotted to the IGP (Intelligence) Kabib K at Kwakeithel, Imphal International Airport road in the southern part of Imphal city in Manipur.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot but the vehicle was reduced to cinders, official sources said.

The incident occurred when the protestors in large numbers blocked the road at Kwakeitel Imphal, near Imphal airport in Manipur.

They intercepted the vehicle belonging to the IGP and burnt it down to cinders.

The incident started after the Meira Paibi (women vigilante) members blocked an army convoy carrying some civilian women, whom they suspected to be the Kukis, coming from Moirang, about 42 km from Imphal towards Imphal on Monday around 2 pm at Ningthoukhong.