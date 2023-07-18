Imphal: Violence in Manipur seems to continue as an irate mob destroyed and set ablaze a vehicle all to the Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) in Imphal.

Hundreds of protestors including women torched the vehicle allotted to the IGP (Intelligence) Kabib K at Kwakeithel, Imphal International Airport road in the southern part of Imphal city. The driver of the vehicle was also injured in the incident.

Sources said that four persons reportedly involved in the arson were also picked from the spot following the incident.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot but the vehicle was reduced to cinders, official sources said.

The incident occurred when the protestors in large numbers blocked the road at Kwakeitel Imphal, near Imphal airport.

They intercepted the vehicle belonging to the IGP and burnt it down to cinders.

The incident started after the Meira Paibi (women vigilante) members blocked an army convoy carrying some civilian women, whom they suspected to be the Kukis, coming from Moirang, about 42 km from Imphal towards Imphal on Monday around 2 pm at Ningthoukhong.

However, the police came to the spot and verified the identity of the civilians as family members of the soldiers.

The convoy continued their journey towards Imphal but another group of protestors blocked them at the Nambol area resulting in the tussle.

The convoy passed through the protestors by dispersing them with the firing of tear gas.