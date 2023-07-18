Guwahati: The Press Club of Assam (PCA) has sought a probe into the death of a 25-year-old video journalist at Samaguri in the Nagaon district of the state.

The PCA demanded a thorough investigation into the death of journalist Dhanti Hira in a road accident on the night of July 16.

Dhanti, who worked for a city-based satellite news channel NKTV, was returning home from Samaguri with two of his friends on a bike and unfortunately hit two youths at Khatowal.

It seemingly erupted with hot arguments following which Dhanti’s two friends fled from the location. Some locals took Dhanti to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

“As the family members of Dhanti alleged that he was attacked by a group of people at the spot of accident and subsequently died, we demand an authentic probe into the incident. Meanwhile, Nagaon police personnel have reached the spot and recovered the bike from the location.

“The two fleeing friends should come forward, helping the investigating police officers to unearth the entire episode that led to Dhanti’s tragic death,” said PCA president Kailash Sarma, working president Nava Thakuria and general secretary Hiren Ch Kalita.

They also urge the news channel management to adequately support the bereaved family at this time of sorrow & grief.