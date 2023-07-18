Guwahati: The Assam unit of AllIndia Trinamool Congress (AITC) has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, seeking judicial action against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged “hate speech” against the ‘Miya’ community

The ‘Miya’ community is a term used for East Bengal-origin Bengali-speaking Muslims of Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma had blamed Miyas for the inflated prices of vegetables in Assam.

He had said that the prices of vegetables increased manifold in Guwahati by the Miya traders.

“I will clear all the footpaths of Guwahati and I urge our Assamese people to come forward and start their businesses,” Sarma had said.

Assam TMC president Ripun Bora, in a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court D Y Chandrachud, prayed for action against Sarma for his ”hate speech’ made against the ’Miya’ community and initiation of suo motu contempt proceeding against the Assam government.

He maintained that Sarma’s statement could “not only provoke a section of people but also incite communal hatred”.

Bora, a former Rajya Sabha MP, contended that the government of Assam should have taken steps for registering a case in this connection.