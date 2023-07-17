Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday evening slammed renowned scholar and public intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain, saying that there is no substance in his writings.

In an interview with journalist Zarir Hussain on Assamese news channel NewsLive, CM Sarma said, “There is no substance in Hiren Gohain’s writings. Dr Gohain’s writings are full of anarchy and he has never thought for the welfare of the people of Assam. The people of Assam should not pay heed to what he says.”

Sarma’s remarks have been met with widespread criticism, with many people calling them a personal attack on Gohain and an attempt to discredit his work. Some have also accused Sarma of trying to silence dissent.

Dr Gohain is a well-respected figure in Assam and has been a vocal critic of the BJP government on a number of issues.

He has written extensively on the history, politics, society, and culture of Assam and his work is widely read and respected.

It is not immediately clear why Sarma chose to attack Dr Gohain in this way. However, it is likely that he was motivated by a desire to discredit Gohain’s work and silence his criticism.

Sarma’s remarks are a reminder of the dangers of political power. When those in power feel threatened by dissent, they may resort to personal attacks and character assassination.