Arunachal Jobs : Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the positions of one Research Associate and one Research Assistant in a time-bound major research project funded by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) entitled ” Exploring the Self Identity, and Insecurities of the Borderland Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh: A Psychosocial Inquiry in the North-East Indian Ethnic Minorities” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Satchit Prasun Mandal.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : Post Graduation in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% of marks and NET/SLET/M.Phil/Ph.D

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/- (consolidated)

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : Post Graduation in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% of marks

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 16,000/- (consolidated)

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 26th July, 2023 from 10:00 am onwards in the Department of Psychology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates should bring all the required documents/ certificates in original and a photostat cop gong with their CV/ Biodata at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here