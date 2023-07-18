Guwahati: Two guards of the Guwahati Central Jail were suspended on Tuesday after contraband drugs were recovered from their possession.

The guards, Raju Thakur and Tankeswar Das were allegedly caught red-handed with the drugs during a routine check at the entrance to the jail.

The drugs, which have not been identified, were reportedly found in the guards’ bags. They have been suspended pending an investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about security at the Guwahati Central Jail. The jail is one of the largest in Assam, and it houses a large number of prisoners.

The jail authorities have said that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

They have also said that they will take appropriate action against anyone found to be involved in the smuggling of drugs into the jail.