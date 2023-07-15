Imphal: Three trucks loaded with empty gas cylinders were set ablaze by miscreants in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Saturday.

The trucks were belonging to the Misao Gas agency and were set on fire by unidentified armed men at around 9:55 am.

Personnel from the Sekami police station and two fire tenders rushed to the spot, but the vehicles were badly damaged. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the fire.

In a separate incident, a middle-aged woman was shot dead in Imphal East district on Saturday. The woman’s body was found at a place near Kei Heikak Mapal Maning Leikai. Manipur Police have not yet revealed the identity of the woman or the motive for her killing.

The two incidents have caused a stir in Manipur and police are on high alert. They have intensified patrolling in the affected areas and are questioning people in an attempt to gather more information.