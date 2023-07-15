Imphal: Two persons were injured in a firing incident in Thangmeiband Polem Leikain in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Friday night, police said.

The injured have been identified as Potsangbam Sanaton (37) of Keishamthong Top Leirak, Imphal and Amavash Yadav (48) from Madhubani district of Bihar, but presently staying at Khoyathong Polem Leikai, Imphal.

P Sanaton sustained bullet injuries on the left buttock and Amavash suffered injuries on the left buttock, left shoulder and back.

The firing took place in front of the Fresh Chicken Centre at around 6 pm. The owner of the chicken centre, Yumnam Tomba (46), escaped the incident unhurt but a bullet grazed his hat.

Police have arrested one person, Hanjabam Jimbu Sharma, 43, a resident of Thangmeiband Polem Leikai, Imphal west district, for opening fire with his weapon. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered. The motive behind the attack is under investigation.

The injured individuals were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. A case is registered and the case is under progress, the police added.

Police claimed that the firing was accidental and that Hanjabam Jimbu Sharma had been handling his weapon when it accidentally went off.

The police said that they are still investigating the motive behind the firing, but that they do not believe that it was a targeted attack.