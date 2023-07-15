Dimapur: After an extensive three-day search operation, a 63-year-old woman suffering from senile dementia, who had gone missing from the Darogapathar area, was successfully located in a forested area near New Chümoukedima in Nagaland on Saturday.

The disappearance of Omentula from Merangkong village on July 12 triggered a massive response from volunteers, police personnel, family members, and concerned individuals.

Scores of volunteers from various Ao village unions in Dimapur, led by Merangkong villagers of Dimapur and Chümoukedima, scoured the region in a bid to locate the missing woman.

According to reports, Omentula was initially spotted heading towards the tourist village, where she engaged in a conversation with an individual.

Later, on July 13, she was sighted in the early morning at New Chümoukedima before finally being found in the forested area on July 14.

It was revealed that she had likely spent two nights near the location where she was discovered, utilizing banana leaves for temporary rest.

Over 250 volunteers participated in the search operations across Chümoukedima on the day Omentula was located.

The united efforts of approximately 80 to 90 volunteers on the first day and an additional 200 volunteers from various village unions and law enforcement agencies on the second day helped maximize the chances of finding her safely.

Upon her rescue, Omentula was immediately taken to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research for medical attention.