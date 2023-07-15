Guwahati: An armed branch inspector of the Assam Police has been suspended for allegedly sending objectionable text messages to a woman in Tezpur.

The incident came to light when the woman lodged a formal complaint at Kacharigaon police station.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh stated, “Reference to the incident of objectionable text messages sent to a woman by a policeman in Tezpur – Armed Branch Inspector Lohit Rajbongshi has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated. The investigation is expected to be completed within seven working days, following which appropriate and stringent action will be taken. The police force will not tolerate any deviant behaviour, and transparency will be ensured.”

Also Read: Assam: FCI Manager suspended after CBI arrests him in bribery case

Locals had earlier on Friday compelled the accused police officer to kneel down before the woman and offer an apology for his misconduct.

This incident adds to the growing number of disciplinary actions taken against police personnel in Assam.

Over the past five and a half months, approximately 24 police personnel from various ranks have been dismissed from service due to their involvement in activities such as corruption, misuse of office, and engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Also Read: Assam’s Margherita seeks a just transition from coal

The DGP recently implemented a series of initiatives aimed at maintaining the integrity of police stations and preventing officers from engaging in illegal activities.

The measures include increased oversight, training programs, and strict monitoring of police personnel.

However, despite these efforts, cases of misconduct continue to emerge.