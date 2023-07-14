Guwahati: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Friday suspended Amit Kumar Biswas, the manager of its Bongaigaon division, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 12 for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Biswas was arrested after a CBI team laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe from Chittaranjan Bora, a representative of Kanaka Tea Estate, Salona.

Bora had filed a complaint with the CBI alleging that Biswas had demanded a bribe for passing/processing bills submitted by his company to the FCI.

The CBI conducted searches at Biswas’s premises and recovered incriminating documents, including immovable properties.

He was produced before the Special Judge, CBI, in Guwahati, who sent him to CBI custody.

FCI officials said that Biswas has been suspended with immediate effect and shifted to the FCI Jorhat division.

The arrest of Biswas has raised concerns about corruption in the FCI, which is responsible for the procurement, storage, and distribution of food grains in India.

The corporation has been plagued by corruption allegations in the past, and this latest case is a reminder of the need for greater transparency and accountability in the PSU.