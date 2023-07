BONGAIGAON: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has arrested the store manager of the Bongaigaon unit of the food corporation of India (FCI) in Assam.

The arrested FCI official has been identified as Amit Biswas.

Amit Biswas was arrested after being questioned by the CBI.

After arresting Bongaigaon FCI store manager, the CBI sleuths also raided the FCI’s Mayapuri office in Assam.

The raid continued for nearly three hours.

(More details awaited)