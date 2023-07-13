Guwahati: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the Northeast Zone has commenced the sale of food grains under the Open Market Sale Scheme to registered buyers from June 28, 2023.

In the two e-auctions held on June 28, 2023, and July 5, 2023, a total of 15,650 MT of food grains were sold from the various depots of FCI under the Northeast Zone, FCI said in a statement.

FCI will be offering wheat and rice on a weekly basis till March 2024 under the scheme. Under the scheme, the maximum bidding quantity per bidder in a single e-auction for all depots shall not exceed 100 MT, the PSU added.

The Government of India, through FCI, has decided to offer wheat and rice from central pool stocks to the market at prescribed rates under its Open Market Sale Scheme in order to bring down the market price and enhance the availability of food grains in the open market.

The wheat and rice offered by the Government of India through FCI is from the stock reserve. The offered reserve price is Rs 2,150 per quintal for wheat and Rs 3,100 per quintal for rice.

The stocks at this price are offered to flour mills/private traders/bulk buyers/manufacturers of wheat products under the said Open Market Sale Scheme through e-auction.

This will in turn bring down the open market price of wheat and rice, which will benefit the end consumers and the general public at large, it said.