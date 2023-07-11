GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday (July 11), has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the Northeast states of Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur over the next few days.

According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall interspersed with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur during the next 3-4 days.

Extremely heavy rains are also expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim on Tuesday (July 11) and Wednesday (July 12).

The IMD has also issued an “orange alert” over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim until Wednesday.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also remain on “yellow watch” for the forecast period.