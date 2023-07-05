TEZPUR: A man, suspected to having links with terrorist organisations – al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), has been arrested in Assam.

The arrested man has been identified as Motiur Rahman.

Rahman was arrested from Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam on Wednesday (July 05).

The arrested individual hails from Nagaon district in Assam.

He was produced before the court of the district and session judge for Kamrup-Metro in Guwahati on Wednesday.

He has been remanded to a 10-day police custody by the court.

According to reports, Motiur Rahman was arrested based on a statement of an alleged jihadi element, who was arrested by Assam police earlier.

(More details awaited)