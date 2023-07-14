Guwahati: A team of Guwahati Police has seized a truck loaded with 48 cattle heads near the Jorabat area that were illegally being transported to Meghalaya via Assam.

As per sources, that truck was impounded by a police team at the Jorabat Outpost.

On checking the truck, the police team found 48 cattle heads.

The truck, bearing registration number ‘HR 38R 7855’, was en route from an unknown location towards Byrnihat in Meghalaya when it was intercepted at Jorabat.

While the Jorabat route falls under the jurisdiction of both Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district and Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district, the truck was intercepted on the Assam side of the area.

However, the driver of the truck managed to flee before the police could arrest him.

A search operation to trace the driver has been initiated.

While the source of the cattle-laden truck is not known, it has been suspected that the truck may have come from North Assam.

An investigation is underway.