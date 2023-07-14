Guwahati: In a bid to address “concerns” and gather feedback regarding the draft proposal on the delimitation of constituencies, a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to visit Assam for three days from July 19 to 21.

The team during their visit will have consultation with political parties and civil society groups, providing a platform for discussions and hearing suggestions or complaints.

The interactive sessions would be held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, where representatives from various political parties and civil society organizations will present their views and concerns.

The ECI team will also conduct district-wise consultations with stakeholders to understand their perspectives on the proposed changes in both assembly and parliamentary constituencies.

The initial day of consultations, July 19, will witness the team meeting with representatives from Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts.

On July 20, discussions will be held with stakeholders from Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon, and Darrang districts.

Finally, on July 21, the team will engage with parties and organizations from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Golaghat, and Majuli.

This visit comes in the wake of a recent protest that took place in across Assam in response to the delimitation draft.

While the protests were carried across the state and had grabbed clear headlines, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there were no protests anywhere in the state earlier.