Guwahati: Two IndiGo flights bound for Dibrugarh (DIB) faced an unexpected diversion to Guwahati due to bad weather conditions on Thursday.

The flights originating from Delhi (DEL) and Chennai (MAA) were rerouted to ensure passenger safety amid poor visibility at Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh.

According to Flight Radar 24, an IndiGo flight 6E2031 took off from Delhi at around 1:09 AM.

After being airborne for almost two hours and 30 minutes, the flight reached Dibrugarh, but due to poor visibility, the pilot failed to land the aircraft.

Due to heavy rain and poor visibility, another IndiGo flight 6E2652 to Dibrugarh was also forced to divert to Guwahati.

The flight took off from Chennai at around 12:09 AM and being airborne for almost two hours and 30 minutes, the flight was forced to land at LGBI Aiport in Guwahati.

According to reports, landing at Dibrugarh became unfeasible due to the airport’s limited visibility. In order to prioritize the safety of passengers, the airline had to reroute the flights to Guwahati, where weather conditions were more favorable for landing.