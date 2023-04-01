GUWAHATI: The Lokrpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati has been ranked as the tenth busiest airport in India as it handled over 3 million passengers in the 2022 financial year.

The rank is in terms of domestic passenger movements in the airports.

The LGBI airport handled 3.5 million domestic passengers in the 2022 financial year.

Guwahati’s LGBI Airport ranked among the Top 10 airports of India!



Realising the visionary “Act East” policy of Hon’PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the stellar efforts of Hon’ Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia & HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, have exponentially boosted air connectivity across… pic.twitter.com/FGMhbdX2j1 — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) April 1, 2023

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi has emerged as the busiest airport in the country followed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.