ITANAGAR: The newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh will have IndiGo flights that will connect the state with metros like Mumbai and Kolkata.

Commercial airline giant – IndiGo will start their flights from the Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh from November 28.

Notably, the newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is the state’s first civilian airport.

Flights connecting Arunachal Pradesh with Mumbai and Kolkata will operate daily barring Wednesday.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is IndiGo airlines’ 75th destination in India.

“We are pleased to announce Itanagar (Hollongi), as the 75th destination on the 6E network. This will be IndiGo’s first destination in Arunachal Pradesh,” chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo airlines – Sanjay Kumar said.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: Arunachal: Concern grows as Siang river turns muddy

The airport is built in an area covering 685 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 660 crore.

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh can accommodate up to 300 passengers during peak hours with eight check-in counters.

The airport is suitable for the operations of Airbus-320 type of aircraft.

Recently, IndiGo had conducted a successful test of flight landing at the newly built Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi is located just 15 km away from Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh has the capabilities of landing big aircrafts like the Boeing 747.