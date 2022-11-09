Itanagar: The Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh has reportedly turned muddy all of a sudden indicating construction activities by China in upstream locations.

This has turned out to be a major concern living downstream.

As per reports, the river turned muddy/turbid three days ago.

As per the official, the change in colour or the mud in the water is unnatural as there has been no rain in the recent past.

The authorities are now monitoring the situation but the primary reason has been termed to be some construction activities on the Chinese part of the river.

In China, the river is called Yarlung Tsangpo and it is suspected that there might be earth-cutting over it which has turned out to be a major concern now.

Another cause may be landslides in Upper Stream but nothing can be said till a proper investigation is done.