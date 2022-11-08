GUWAHATI: Continuing its fight against transshipment of contraband items in railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway recovered ganja worth Rs 11 lacs.

Around 110 Kgs of Ganja were recovered by the RPF of NF Railway on November 4 and 5.

The ganja was recovered from unclaimed bags during regular checks and drives at Lumding and Jalpaiguri road railway stations in Assam.

In an incident on November 4, RPF team of Lumding conducted a check in train no 15909 (Avadh Assam Express) coming from Dibrugarh at Lumding railway station.

During the check, they seized 5 unclaimed sacks containing 12 packets of ganja.

The ganja seized weighed around 80 kgs and valued around Rs 8 lakh.

Later, the seized items were handed over to GRP of Lumding for further course of action.

In another incident on the same day, RPF team of Jalpaiguri road conducted a drive at Jalpaiguri road railway station.

In course of drive, they seized 11 packets of ganja weighing around 11 kgs valued around Rs 1.10 lakh.

Later, the seized items were handed over to GRP of New Maynaguri for further course of action.

In another such case on November 5, RPF team at Lumding conducted a surprise check in train no 22504 (New Tinsukia – SMVB Bengaluru Express) at Lumding railway station in Assam.

During the check, they seized 23 packets of ganja weighing around 19 kgs valued around Rs 1.90 lakh.

Later, the seized items were handed over to GRP of Lumding for further course of action.