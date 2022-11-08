GUWAHATI: Assam, on Tuesday, witnessed the last lunar eclipse of the year 2022.

The last lunar eclipse of 2022 was witnessed in Assam only after 4.34 pm.

Total eclipse was witnessed from Guwahati in Assam till 5.12 pm.

On the other hand, partial eclipse was visible till 6.19 pm from Guwahati in Assam.

Dibrugarh and Jorhat in eastern Assam witnessed the lunar eclipse for a longer duration.

The total lunar eclipse on November 8 will be the last one for the next three years.

It is going to be again seen in 2025.

The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on October 28, 2023.

The last partial lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on November 19, 2021.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of Earth.

Partial lunar eclipse happens when a part of the moon comes under shadow of Earth.