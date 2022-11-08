KOHIMA/SIVASAGAR: Night curfew has been imposed by the Sivasagar district administration in Assam along the district’s border with Nagaland.

Night curfew has been imposed in the 5-km belt on the Assam side of the Sivasagar district bordering Nagaland.

According to a notification, night curfew was implemented as a preventative measure to stop anti-social elements, extremists and illegal activities from entering the Sivasagar district in Assam from Nagaland.

Movement of any person, group of persons or vehicle is restricted during the night curfew, the Sivasagar district administration stated.

The night curfew in the 5-km belt on the Assam side of the Sivasagar district bordering Nagaland starts at 6 pm and will end at 6 am.

Similarly, the Nagaland government has also imposed night curfew in the area till December 9.

According to the Nagaland government, the night curfew will start at 6 in the evening and end at to 6 am.

A Nagaland government statement said that movement of any person, group of persons, vehicular traffic are prohibited during the period of night curfew.

However, magistrates, security personnel and civil officials deployed on duty are exempted from the purview of the prohibitory order, it said.

Assam shares 512-km-long border with Nagaland.