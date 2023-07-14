SHILLONG: Members of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), on Friday (July 14), staged demonstration in Shillong, demanding implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya.

The HYC members protested outside the entrance gate of the Meghalaya secretariat building in Shillong.

The HYC members protested by chanting slogans like “No ILP, No Rest”.

They also held placards that read “No ILP, No Railways”, “Down Down Vincent Pala”.

The protest was organised by the HYC to raise objection to the government’s plans of introducing railways in Meghalaya.

Protestors also slammed Meghalaya Congress president and MP from Shillong – Vincent Pala – over his recent statement on introduction of railways in the state.

Pala recently stated that he has “no problems with railways in Meghalaya.”

“We will be able to do any things, if railways start operating in Meghalaya. It will be an easier and cheaper means of transport for people of the state,” Pala had said.