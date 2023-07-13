GUWAHATI: Ambarish Barman, hailing from Dibrugarh in Assam, has been appointed as the controller of defence accounts (CDA), Guwahati.

CDA, Guwahati is responsible for financial oversight/expenditure management viz disbursements, audit, accounting and financial advice of armed forces in the Northeast.

Ambarish Barman is a 2005-batch Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) officer.

He is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi and Delhi School of Economics.

He attended training programmes at the national law university in Delhi, Indian School of Business (ISB) in Mohali and national institute of financial management (NIFM) in Faridabad.

Barman has also distinguished himself in training exposures at Goldman School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley (Mid-Career Training) and Program on Public Fiscal Management for Financial Advisors at Duke Centre for International Development, Duke University, North Carolina.

In a career spanning over 17 years, he had wide exposure in various commands, staff and instructional appointments.

He was a member of the emergency empowered committees and empowered procurement committees in service HQs, member secretary of task forces and high level committees in the ministry of defence, central election observer, central nodal officer under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, member of the Pension Advisory Committee of Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA), amongst others.

He has received the commendation of the chief of naval staff in 2016 for displaying “utmost dedication, commitment and professional competence of a very high order”.

Before assuming command of CDA, Guwahati he was on central deputation as director to GoI in ministry of defence.

CDA, Guwahati was established in Guwahati in deference to the request of the GOC-in-C eastern command in Kolkata on July 15, 1983.

CDA Guwahati was set up with a tentative charter of serving as a LIAISON CELL and Financial Advice Agency for the army and Border Roads Units in this area under CDA, Patna with a nucleus staff serving at Northeast states and Bhutan.

CDA Guwahati had to expand its activities in the light of periodical discussion with HQs office.

With the assumption of work relating to accounts section and store audit section form April 1, 1986, CDA Guwahati functions as full-fledged regional CDA as financial advisor to the GOC-in-C eastern command and the formation commanders as well as border road organization, units/establishments located in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura as well as Bhutan.