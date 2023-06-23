IMPHAL: Firing incidents have been reported from Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur.

This was informed by the Spear Corps (III Corps) of the Indian Army on Friday (June 23).

“Firing by armed miscreants in areas of Urangpat/Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) in Imphal East and Kangpokpi (in Manipur),” the Indian Army stated.

The firing incidents took place shortly before noon on Friday (June 23).

“Group of armed miscreants sneaked into the area from YKPI towards hill side,” the Army informed.

The armed miscreants opened fire from “automatic weapons towards villages of Urangpat and Gwaltabi”.

“Security forces columns deployed in these vacant villages responding in calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage,” the Army added.

The Army further said that “large group of women, part of mob in YKPI and Seijang area preventing movement of additional columns into the area”.

(More details awaited)