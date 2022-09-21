GUWAHATI: Ace swimmer from Assam – Elvis Ali Hazarika – has become the first Assamese to swim across the North Channel.

The North Channel is the strait between north-eastern Northern Ireland and south-western Scotland.

It begins north of the Isle of Man, where the Irish Sea ends and runs north-west into the Atlantic Ocean.

“I successfully have become the first Assamese to cross the North Channel by swimming it in Relay Northern Ireland to Scotland. We had to go through a lot of challenges. Specially, the huge Jellyfish that were accompanying us all the way!” said Elvis Ali Hazarika after achieving the feat.

Elvis Ali Hazarika also became the oldest swimmer from India to have swam across the North Channel.

“We are the first Asian Relay team to cross the North Channel and I am the first oldest swimmer from India to have crossed the North Channel,” said Elvis Ali Hazarika.

Elvis and his team clocked a timing of 14 hours 38 minutes to achieve this feat.

“A dream come true and proud moment for all Indians and Assamese people,” said Elvis Ali Hazarika.

After crossing the North Channel, Elvis Ali Hazarika from Assam posed for photographs with the Indian Tricolour and a Gamosa with Joi Aai Axom written in it.