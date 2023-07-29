Guwahati: P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader said that Manipur’s situation is the “gravest” crisis in India today.

In a tweet, P Chidambaram wrote, “Manipur’s situation is the GRAVEST crisis facing the country today, believe the Opposition parties…The agenda of hate is the PRIME cause of the divisions in society, says the CONGRESS.”

His tweet added, “Uniting the Opposition parties is the FIRST task, says the INDIA Alliance. Abuse of human rights of women, children, minorities and scheduled tribes is the DARKEST chapter of the India story, says the World. Winning the elections in 2024 is its MOST ardent desire, says the BJP-NDA.”

It may be mentioned that a delegation comprising Members of Parliament (MPs) from 21 opposition parties under the INDIA banner is on its way to a two-day visit to Manipur.

The delegation aims to assess the ground situation in Manipur, which has been facing violence since May.

Manipur’s violence got national attention after a video went viral where two women were paraded naked by a mob.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that they intend to visit relief camps in Manipur and engage with the affected populace.

The delegation had planned their visit after writing to the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh who had permitted them, reports stated.

On reaching the state, the INDIA delegation would meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday morning.