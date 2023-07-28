Imphal: Two civilians who sustained bullet injuries in firing by armed miscreants in Manipur have succumbed to their injuries, police said on Friday.

Six houses were also set on fire by unknown miscreants at Phougakchao Ikhai Maning Leikai in the Bishnupur district of Manipur, police said in a statement. Central Forces and police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

The situation in the state is still volatile and tense but under control, said an official.

One civilian who sustained bullet injuries on July 25 in firing by armed miscreants at Heikol and Phougakchao Ikhai areas succumbed to injuries on Friday, the statement said.

On July 27, firing by armed miscreants occurred in Phougakchao Ikhai, Kangbai, Heikol, and Terakhongsangbi areas in which seven persons including two security personnel sustained injuries. One civilian among the injured persons succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

A total of 311 bunkers have been destroyed to date by the state police and security forces at various hill and valley areas, the statement said.

State police and security forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of the state, the statement added.