DIMAPUR: Naga People’s Front (NPF) Legislature Party leader in Nagaland – Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu, on Tuesday, asked the Government of India why it has not inked the final agreement to resolve the decades-old Naga political issue.

He also demanded the final agreement for solution to the Naga issue should be signed before this Christmas.

He urged the BJP-led central government to be ‘faithful’ to its election slogan “election for solution” given before the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections.

The NPF leader from Nagaland added that the BJP should live up to to its commitment.

However, Nienu said the Centre should bring out the common draft and place it before public domain for consensus among the public before signing the final pact.

He said this during the 52nd Phek Basa Sports Meet in Nagaland as the inaugural guest, the NPF party informed.

The NPF leader also asserted that the party is committed to bringing a final solution to the Naga political issue which is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

He added that the priority of his party is for “solution and not election”.

Nienu said the NPF is not a party that chases power or position but stands for the cause and welfare of the Naga people as its priority.

He maintained that the NPF has joined the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in Nagaland so that all the legislators of the ruling coalition can make a collective effort for early settlement of the Naga political issue.

Nienu is the co-chairman of the UDA in Nagaland.

The NPF Legislature Party leader asserted his party legislators are ready to the pave way if any solution comes.

However, he said if the Election Commission of India announces election in Nagaland, then the NPF will have no option but to contest.

He was optimistic that the NPF will form the next government, claiming the party, which represents the Naga people, is gaining strength with every passing day.

The assembly elections in Nagaland are due early next year.