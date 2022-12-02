AGARTALA: With assembly elections in Tripura knocking at the door, the CPI-M has appealed all the opposition parties in the state to unite against the ruling BJP.

The CPI-M also demanded Tripura DGP to take action against Bishalgarh SDPO Rahul Das and Sepahijala additional SP Randhir Debbarma for inaction to prevent the murder of Shahid Mia (65).

Besides CPI-M, Congress and Trinamool Congress have also protested against the killing of CPI-M supporters in presence of police on the National Highway at Charilam Bazar in Sepahijala district on Wednesday during a political programme of CPI-M.

While TMC demonstrated in front of CM’s house, Congress burnt down the effigy of Tripura chief minister seeking his resignation on Thursday.

Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said that Congress MLA Sudip Roybarman and TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarman had spoken to him after the incident and expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation of the state.

“I appealed to both of them and also to other non-BJP parties to join hands to defeat BJP led government in the state in the coming assembly poll. Since 2018, BJP cadres with the support of their leaders and administration have continuously been perpetrating violence on the opposition parties,” the Tripura CPI-M leader stated.