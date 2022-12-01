AGARTALA: A three-day regional conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and its Bangladesh counterpart – Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) – will start on December 7 at Agartala in Tripura.

The three-day BSF-BGB conference in Tripura will discuss several key issues relating to the India-Bangladesh border.

Inspector general (IG) ranked officers of the BSF from Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya frontiers will attend the meeting.

On the other hand, the BGB will be represented by their South-East and North-South regional commanders.

“All the border issues – border patrolling, smuggling, infiltration and barbed wire fencing – are expected to come up for discussion in the three-day conference. This is a routine exercise,” a BSF official told PTI.

Smuggling of illegal substances, including drugs, from Bangladesh through the Northeast state of Tripura has become a major concern for the authorities.