Guwahati: The Assam Congress on Saturday rejected the AIUDF’s proposal for an alliance with the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The Congress party accused the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF of working with the BJP.

APCC working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar said Congress would not make an alliance with the AIUDF again.

“We had an alliance with AIUDF in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections and we fought jointly, but we didn’t gain. We will not make an alliance with the AIUDF again in the 2024 Lok Sabha election or other upcoming elections,” said Sikdar.

“It is the decision of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. We have already informed our decision to party high command,” he said.

“Never be friends with someone who attacks from behind,” Sikdar added.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal had urged the Congress leadership to form an alliance with his party again in Assam to jointly contest elections against the ruling BJP.

The APCC working president also said, “AIUDF is now working for BJP and Congress would not make an alliance with such a party.”

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh also confirmed the party’s decision and said, “Congress will not make an alliance with AIUDF.”