AIZAWL: Mizoram opposition Congress on Tuesday named retired Mizoram Civil Service (MCS) officer N Chakhai as the party nominee for the Siaha constituency in the next assembly polls due in 2023.

Congress president Lalsawta declared Chakhai to be the party candidate for the ethnic Mara-dominated Siaha constituency during the general assembly of Mara District Congress Committee (MDCC) held in south Mizoram’s Siaha town.

Addressing the assembly, Lalsawta said that his party is making massive efforts to come back to power in the next assembly polls.

Assembly polls in Mizoram are due in the latter part of next year.

The Congress president said that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by chief minister Zoramthanga will be voted out of power in the upcoming assembly polls.

He said Mizo people will no longer celebrate Christmas in the state under the MNF rule from next year.

He said that the Congress party will select the best candidates for the next assembly polls regardless of their financial strength.

“We are positive for the upcoming assembly polls. Congress will select the best suitable candidates, who can work for the development of the state and we will not reject them just because they are financially poor,” Lalsawta said.

The Congress president also expressed shock at a recent political development at Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) where a Congress-MNF coalition government was voted out of power in a no-confidence motion.

He lauded four Congress District Council Members (MDCs) for being faithful to the party.

In the present 40- Mizoram assembly, MNF has 28 members, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)-7, Congress-5 and BJP have one legislator.

Although MNF is a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of NDA at the Centre, the party does not align with BJP in the state.