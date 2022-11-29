NEW DELHI: The national human rights commission (NHRC) has stated that the vexed border issue between Assam and Meghalaya seems to have led to the incident of firing at Mukroh village along the interstate border on November 22.

At least six people – five Meghalaya residents and an Assam forest guard – lost their lives due to firing at Mukroh village.

Whatsoever may be the dispute between the states, police have to use restrain in such situations, the NHRC said.

The NHRC further said that the Mukroh firing incident could have been averted had the border dispute issue between Assam and Meghalaya was resolved earlier.

“The National Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of a memorandum by the chief minister of Meghalaya (Conrad K Sangma) that six persons, including one Assam forest official, had died in firing by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya on 22nd November, 2022,” NHRC said in a statement.

There is a need to examine the standard operating procedure, if any, in vogue about firing by armed forces/police in disputed areas between states, it added.