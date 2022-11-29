SHILLONG: The border talks between the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya have become complicated after the November 22 Mukroh firing incident.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday (November 29).

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya are currently engaged in the second phase of talks to resolve border disputes between the two states.

The second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya is being held to end disputes between the two states in six areas of differences.

The process of second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya has become “slightly complicated”, said chief minister Conrad Sangma.

In March this year, Assam and Meghalaya signed an MoU after concluding first phase of talks to end disputes in six areas of differences.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma added that the second phase of border talks with Assam might get delayed.

“The situation is slightly complicated. We may not be able to go forward immediately. It could get delayed,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Notably, this statement from the Meghalaya chief minister came in the aftermath of the November 22 Mukroh firing incident that killed six persons, including five Meghalaya residents.