SHILLONG: The Meghalaya cabinet, on Tuesday (November 29), has approved setting up of border outposts along the state’s border with Assam.

As many as seven border outposts will be set up along the border with Assam, approved Meghalaya cabinet.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

This development followed the horrific incident of firing at Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22.

“Cabinet approved the creation of outposts in sensitive locations in Meghalaya along the border (with Assam) areas,” CM Conrad Sangma informed.

The border outposts to be set up by Meghalaya cabinet along the interstate border with Assam will come up at: Mooriap in East Jaintia Hills, Mukroh and Tihwieh in West Jaintia Hills, Rani-Jirang in Ri-Bhoi, Umwali, Lejadubi and Langpih in West Khasi Hills.

“We will ensure that swift action is initiated for their function with adequate manpower and infrastructure to be created for the same,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Moreover, the outposts at Patharkhmah in Ri Bhoi district and Kyrshai in West Khasi Hills district will be upgraded to police stations, informed Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

At least six people – five Meghalaya residents and an Assam forest guard – lost their lives after personnel of the Assam police opened fire on a crowd at Mukroh village on November 22.