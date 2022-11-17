Guwahati: Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh on Thursday said Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF Chief is no longer a part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Taking a dig at the AIUDF, Singh said, “AIUDF is no longer a part of the UPA. The party led by Ajmal is now an ally of the BJP-AGP combine.

He said that the three parties—BJP, AGP and AIUDF are making a ‘Mahajot’ (grand alliance) in Assam.

“The BJP, AIUDF and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have entered into a ‘Mahajot’. But the people of Assam now want change. In the coming days, the people give a reply to this grand alliance,” Singh said.

Singh was in Guwahati to join the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam’ launched by APCC which entered the city on Wednesday.

Drawing inspiration from the Rahul-led nationwide march, APCC launched its own ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ with the aim of covering 834 kms across Assam over 70 days.

Congress’s Assam march kicked off from Golakganj in the Dhubri district on November 1.

As the march rolled into Guwahati on Thursday, thousands of party supporters joined it, which began at Sonaram School Playground of the city.

Besides Jitendra Singh, several party leaders, including APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque, party MLAs Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Nandita Das, Sibamoni Borah and Jakir Hussain Sikdar took part at the mrach.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Assam, will cover a 12-km distance in Guwahati ending at Chandmari in Guwahati.

The Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to cover Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.