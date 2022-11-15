Dimapur: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) will take out the Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 19, commemorating the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Informing this at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, Dimapur, on Tuesday, NPCC joint coordinator Rajesh Kumar Sethi said the yatra will begin at DC Court Junction, Dimapur, at 7 am on November 19 and culminate at Chumukedima gate in the evening, covering a distance of around 20 km.

The Congress leaders will address the gathering during brief halts at three locations at Supermarket and 4th Mile along the way and at the endpoint at Chumukedima.

Besides the NPCC leaders, the AICC general secretary in charge of Nagaland Janajit Mukherjee will be present in the day-long yatra.

Sethi said the yatra to be held on the theme “save Nagaland save the nation” has been planned during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to show unity and love and in protest against the BJP’s divisive policy.

He added that Bharat Jodo Yatra is being undertaken in different parts of the country, not for political reasons but to end the BJP’s policy of discrimination.

NPCC secretary (org) and joint coordinator Akavi N Zhimomi said the yatra has been necessitated to unite the people from different walks of life at a time when the BJP is polarising and dividing the nation.

He appealed to all sections of people to join the march to save Nagaland and the nation.

Asked whether the yatra will be held only for one day, Zhimomi said it will be organised in different districts of the state subsequently.