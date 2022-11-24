NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Thursday, questioned the “super-fast” appointment of ex-IAS officer Arun Goel as election commissioner.

The Supreme Court questioned the ‘haste’ and “tearing hurry” in appointing Arun Goel as election commissioner.

The central government, on the other hand, resisted the court’s observations, with the attorney general asking it to “hold its mouth” and look into the issue in entirety.

The five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court looked into the files on appointment of Arun Goel as election commissioner.

“Minister of Law picks up four names from the list of names shortlisted… The file was put up on November 18; moves the same day. Even PM recommends the name on the same day. We don’t want any confrontation, but was this done in any haste? What’s the tearing hurry?” questioned Supreme Court.

“Not even in 24 hours, the process was completed and notified. What kind of evaluation. Although, we are not questioning the merits of Arun Goel’s credentials but the process,” the Supreme Court further questioned.

The Supreme Court reserved its order on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the election commission appointments.