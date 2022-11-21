KOHIMA: Churches in Nagaland have vowed to work for an honourable solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

The Nagaland churches have resoved to overcome differences within the Naga people for a non-violent and honourable solution to the Naga political issue.

The resolution was adopted during the closing worship service of the two-day sesquicentennial celebrations under the aegis of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC).

Representatives of Assam Baptist Convention, Manipur Baptist Convention, Arunachal Baptist Churches Convention, North East India Christian Council, Council of Baptist Churches in North East India, Asia Pacific Baptist Federation, Baptist World Alliance, India Mission Coordination Committee, Assemblies of God and Christian Revival Churches also participated.

The churches resolved “to work for greater unity and better understanding among various groups of people through cessation of selfish pursuits and conflicts that divide and damage the historical harmony of the Nagas.”

“To this end, we affirm our shared oneness and resolve to stand in the gap in our collective search for a political solution that is non-violent, just, and honourable,” it added.