KOHIMA: The central government, since 2019, allocated over Rs 1200 crore to Nagaland through the union ministries tribal affairs and Jal Shakti.

This was informed by union minister of state for tribal affairs and Jal Shakti ministries – Bishwewar Tudu in Nagaland.

Tudu, who was in Nagaland on a two-day trip, called upon the implementing agencies in Nagaland to ensure that the benefits reach the grassroots level so as to fulfil the purpose of uplifting the status of tribal people.

The union minister “reviewed the implementation of various schemes, and developmental works under the central ministry/dept/organisation followed by the departmental review of the schemes of JJM, SBM, PMKSY and other flagship programmes of the ministry of Jal Shakti”.

Also read: Nagaland: Cultural troupes showcase rich traditional dances, songs in Hornbill Festival

He was also apprised by the Nagaland government officials about the problems encountered for full utilization of the projects as per the guidelines of the central ministries due to the hilly terrain and landlocked areas.